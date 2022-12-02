Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen is having quite a week.

On Wednesday, the model and TV personality turned 37, and to add to the festivities, the next day she attended a dinner at the White House with husband John Legend.

Earlier on Thursday, Teigen shared a video on Twitter revealing how she spent her birthday, which mostly involved watching TV and eating delicious food like pizza, chips and fried chicken.

“thank u for my birthday wishes :) I had quite a day!” she wrote.

Then, in the evening on Thursday, Teigen and Legend got all dressed up for the state dinner hosting French president Emmanuel Macron.

During the dinner, Teigen shared a video on her Instagram Story, writing, “middling at the state dinner. Larry David knows the great honor that has been bestowed upon us.”

Other attendees at the dinner included Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet, as well as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann and more.