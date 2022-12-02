Click to share this via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got quite the reaction when Netflix released the first teaser for their upcoming documentary Thursday, and now one bit of the clip in particular has got fans talking.

Among the never-before-seen photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the trailer were a couple of Harry and his guitar.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

One black and white shot showed Meghan looking at him lovingly as he strummed the instrument, while another showed a guitar in the background of a selfie.

See some of the social media reaction below.

Didn't know Prince Harry could play the guitar, very cool. — Vicki Huddleston (@realtybird) December 1, 2022

Prince Harry plays acoustic guitar. Let me find out he can actually sing, too. 🥰🥰 — doggo mama (@unicornrainbows) December 1, 2022

Look. The reality of the last three years has been a lot. Honestly? We did not need prince Harry getting out the acoustic fucking guitar to play us out of 2022. — Clare Richards (@RichardsCommaC) December 1, 2022

Also… since when does Prince Harry play the guitar? pic.twitter.com/DRX2RArMgA — HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ (@HRHDukeThomas) December 1, 2022

Other sweet pics shown in the clip included a beautiful one of Meghan showing off her baby bump, as well as another of the pair dancing at their wedding reception.

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in May 2018, share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilbet, 1, together.

They famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to start a new life in California.

Netflix confirmed the docuseries was “coming soon.”

The teaser was released as Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, with some saying the timing wasn’t the best in case it overshadowed the Cambridges’ U.S. trip.