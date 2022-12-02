Christine McVie spoke about being open to rejoining Fleetwood Mac in a chat that took place before her death.

The singer, who passed away at age 79 on November 30, told the Guardian in a 2013 interview: “If they were to ask me, I would probably be very delighted.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, becoming one of the key members of the iconic British band’s lineup, along with ex-husband John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood. (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns/Getty)

In 1998, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group. Soon after, she left the band and remained mostly retired for many years, though she also put out a solo album in 2004.

After her Guardian comments, she did rejoin Fleetwood Mac in 2014 for their “One with the Show” tour, and in 2017 released an album with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

Band members Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood were among those paying tribute to McVie this week.

In a post on Instagram, Nicks shared a handwritten note with her feelings about the loss.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill…until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait,” she wrote.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…” Nicks added.

She then shared the lyrics to the song “Hallelujah”, from Haim’s album Women in Music Pr. III, adding, “See you on the other side, my love.”