Kim Kardashian seems to be doing her best to shrug off the ongoing controversy surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West and that Balenciaga drama.

The Skims founder made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a tiny bandeau top, that she teamed with blue racer pants as she headed out to Gekko restaurant during Art Basel in Miami on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian. Credit: LCD / SplashNews.com

Kim was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who also looked stunning in a black glittering bodysuit.

Kim’s outing comes amid a stressful time, with her ex Kanye claiming on Thursday that she had an affair with NBA star Chris Paul.

Kanye was then suspended from Twitter again after sharing an image of a swastika styled as the Star of David.

It was revealed that the pair had reportedly finally finalized their divorce earlier this week.

Kim also had to recently address a controversial Balenciaga ad campaign that was widely accused of sexualizing children.

The campaign in question, which has now been axed, caused outrage for featuring kids holding BDSM-style bondage bears.

Kardashian, who has worked with the fashion house for years, took to Twitter to address the scandal on Sunday, posting:

As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022