Broadway is about to get a big dose of Britney.

On Friday, it was announced that a brand new jukebox musical is hitting the Broadway stage next summer, scored entirely by Britney Spears’ hit songs.

Titled Once Upon a One More Time, the musical will start preview performances on May 13, with the official opening scheduled for June 22, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre.

First announced back in 2019, the musical is written by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) and and directed/choreographed by “World of Dance” stars Keone and Mari Madrid.

According to People, the play tells the story of a group of fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and the Little Mermaid — who gather for a book club and end up reading Betty Friedan’s feminist classic The Feminine Mystique given to them by “a rogue fairy godmother.”

They end up going on adventure to find their own happily ever afters, all while singing and dancing to classics like “…Baby One More Time”, “Oops… I Did It Again”, “Toxic” and many more.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said in a statement when the show was announced. “This is a dream come true for me!”