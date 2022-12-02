Ashanti is making some bombshell claims about a producer (with whom she once worked) who demanded sex in exchange for their collaboration.

During an appearance on morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” (as reported by People) the “Foolish” singer revealed that the producer, with whom she briefly worked with back in 2018, presented her with two options after their time in the studio: join him in the shower of pay him $80,000 — or “40 racks per record” — for the two songs they created together.

READ MORE: Ashanti Slams Irv Gotti, Claims He’s ‘Flat-Out Lied About A Lot Of Things’

According to Ashanti, the producer — whom she didn’t identify — initially told her he wasn’t going to ask her for any money for their collabs, telling her, telling her: “You know, you my homie.”

However, his stance changed when it came time to put those tracks on her album.

“I thought he was joking,” she recalled. “Then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious.'”

READ MORE: Ashanti Plans To Re-Record Her First Album ‘So That I Can Collect My Coins’

Ashanti’s discussions about the producer can be seen in the video above just after the 14-minute mark.