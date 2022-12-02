Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are calling out for Santa Claus.

On Friday, the pop stars debuted a new live version of their Christmas single “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”, originally featured on the album When Christmas Comes Around…

Photo: Atlantic Records

The live version of the song comes from the TV special “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around”.

“Keep those bows and boxes (keep them bows and them boxes)/Keep those three wise men/No need for a North star/To show me where I will end,” they sing. “‘Cause all I ever wanted/Isn’t on a shelf and/Santa, can you hear me?”

When Christmas Comes Around… was originally released in October 2021, featuring a range of new songs, along with new recordings of old classics, with collaborators like Grande, Chris Stapleton and more.

The album topped the Billboard holiday chart last year, and has been nominated for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.