Rita Ora wants everyone to know she is not Becky with the good hair.

In an appearance on the BBC’s “Louis Theroux Interviews…” podcast, the 32-year-old singer shut down rumours that the “Becky” referenced in Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Sorry”.

READ MORE: Rita Ora Interview Crashed By Her Super Fan Taika Waititi

The lyrics from the song, “They sneaking out the back door / He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair,” have generally been assumed to refer to a woman Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z had an affair with, leading to much speculation about their identity.

Ora become connected to the story when fans noticed a necklace she wore in a Snapchat photo in 2016 that looked to be the shape of a J, leading some to theorize that she was the so-called Becky.

“Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence,” she said on the podcast “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it ’round and then it looked like a J.”

READ MORE: Rita Ora Seemingly Shows Off Wedding Ring During Home Tour After Taika Waititi Wedding

In the same photo, Ora sported a lemon-applique bra, which some took to be the inspiration for Beyoncé’s album title Lemonde.

“No, it had nothing [to do with it]. No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with,” she explained

Ora added, “This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt,” she continued. “You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky’.”