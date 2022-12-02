Cher is opening up about her May-December relationship with new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

During an appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the 76-year-old Oscar winner addressed the 40-year age difference with Edwards, 36.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher admitted. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She continued by listing some of her beau’s attributes. “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

According to Cher, dating younger men has never been her M.O., but explained she hasn’t had much luck with men her own age.

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she said.

“Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she added. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

