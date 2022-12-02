King Charles III made sure to thank those who sent their condolences after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8.

Numerous social media users took to Twitter to share their cards, with the message from Charles reading: “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother.

“Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

The card included a photo of a young Charles and his mother.

In September, our Beavers group sent King Charles a condolence card following the passing of the Queen. Each heart on the card contained their thoughts about Queen Elizabeth. This week the group were very excited and proud to receive a response from the King! 👑 pic.twitter.com/oRrUxO89kr — 1st Shelford & East Bridgford Scout Group (@1stShelfordEB) November 24, 2022

The Daily Mail also published a note sent to Tina Veall, 60, who sadly lost her mother, Betty, on the same day as the Queen passed away.

Betty died after being sent a card from the Queen to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 23.

Veall received a card like the one above, as well as a more personal letter from the royal family’s correspondence secretary.

The letter read: “Dear Mrs. Veall, The King has asked me to thank you for your lovely handmade card, and for the very kind words of support you sent following the death of his beloved mother, The Queen.

“I apologize for the delay in replying to you but, as I am sure you will understand, recent events have limited this office’s capacity to respond as quickly as we would have wished.

“His majesty was so sorry to hear that you too lost your mother on September 8th and has asked me to send you and your family his sincere and heartfelt sympathy,” it continued.

“The King was immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did at this time, and to see the photograph you included of your mother as she celebrated her one hundredth birthday earlier this year.

“His majesty greatly appreciates the thoughtful sentiments you have expressed and has asked me to pass on his warmest thanks and very best wishes.”