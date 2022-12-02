Olivia Rodrigo will be unveiling some new music in 2023.

She made that revelation during a special video message shared via Spotify Wrapped, available to the select group of fans whose listening habits made it into the upper echelon of her listeners on the streaming service.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” Rodrigo told fans in the breif 18-second video.

“I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I am so excited for next year,” she added, “and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

Her latest album, Sour, was released back in 2021, yet continued to be a big draw with fans during 2022.

According to Variety., Sour was the third-most streamed album worldwide during 2022.