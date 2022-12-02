Dolly Parton discussed a potential collaboration with the other Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, in an interview with ET Canada.

The country legend sat down with Morgan Hoffman for a Canadian exclusive in Nashville, and we just had to ask whether she’d ever team up with Carey for a song in the future.

Parton insisted, “I love Mariah Carey! She could out-sing me so bad though… or so good!”

She went on, “I would really have trouble keeping up with her vocally because I think she’s spectacular.

“What do they call her, the Queen of Christmas? They called me that, and I said ‘no I’ll be Miss. Christmas’ or ‘Mrs. Christmas’ or something else Christmas.”

Parton then said, “But, who knows? Never say never!”

Parton has become increasingly associated with Christmas over the years, thanks in large part to several holiday-themed albums (including this year’s Holly Dolly Christmas: Ultimate Deluxe Edition) and multiple TV shows/movies, such as the recently released “Mountain Magic Christmas”.

In a recent interview with Better Homes and Gardens, Parton was discussing her various Christmas-related projects and love of the holidays when it was suggested that she might be “the new Queen of Christmas.”

She shot back, “Now, don’t you say that! I’m not going to compete with Mariah.

“I love her. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah,” Parton added. “I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

The comments reached Carey, who posted: