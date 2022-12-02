Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Offset took to the stage at E11EVEN Miami Thursday, marking his first performance since the death of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff.

According to Page Six, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was watching from the VIP booth in the Miami hotspot as he dedicated his performance to Takeoff.

“We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight,” he told the crowd, in attendance for a party related to Miami’s Art Basel, currently underway.

READ MORE: Cardi B Opens Up About Husband Offset’s Grief Over Death Of Takeoff

As he stoop atop the club’s DJ booth, Offset ran through an array of Migos hits, including “Fight Night” and “Bad and Boujee”, with the crowd filling in Takeoff’s lines on the tracks.

He paid tribute to Takeoff by playing “Last Memory”, a a single from Takeoff’s 2018 solo album The Last Rocket.

“I’m doing this for my brother,” Offset told the crowd.

He capped off the performance by throwing out dollar bills into the audience (a rep for E11EVEN stated that he “threw thousands of dollars into the crowd”) to make it rain for Takeoff.

Meanwhile, Offset asked the DJ to play Cardi B’s track “Tomorrow 2”, while she rapped along while chilling in the VIP section.