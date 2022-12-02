Paris Hilton and Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Paris Hilton is celebrating over 20 years of friendship with Britney Spears on the singer’s 41st birthday.

The “Paris in Love” star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video montage of the two gal pals in honour of Spears’ special day.

“Happy birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you after over two decades of friendship!” Hilton captioned the video, which includes sweet throwback photos of the two from the beginning of their careers, a clip of them dancing at Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari and a snippet of Hilton explaining how she had to cancel on President Biden in order to attend the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s nuptials.

“Thank you for being such an incredible friend with the most beautiful soul,” she continued. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!”

Hilton and Spears met in the mid 2000s and have been friends ever since.