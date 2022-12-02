Drew Barrymore is dating again after taking a step back for quite a few years.

The host tends to speak openly about her love and sex life, and previously revealed she hadn’t had an “intimate relationship” since splitting from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

Barrymore asked guest Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” before adding, “I am.”

The host admitted, “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.”

Goldberg insisted Barrymore could maybe be “alone, then not alone” and see how she gets along mixing the two.

The “Sister Act” star suggested, “Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this.’

“Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

Barrymore questioned Goldberg whether she thought about having someone else in the picture, to which she replied: “For good, no,” but added that “hit-and-runs are great.”

Barrymore then asked, “Do you still hit-and-run?” as Goldberg smiled and said, “All the time.”

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex Kopelman.

In October, the “E.T.” actress wrote a lengthy message on her personal blog, which included, “Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honour and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way.”