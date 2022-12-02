Apple TV+ is bringing viewers a second season of “Surface”.

The streamer made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 2, revealing that the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be returning for a second season.

In the first season, Mbatha-Raw starred as Sophie, who’s left with amnesia after suffering severe head trauma, and makes some shocking discoveries about herself and her life as she sets out to discover her own secrets.

READ MORE: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Teases Second Season Of ‘Loki’: ‘Secrets Abound’

While the first season answered the question of who Sophie really was, the second will explain why — and what she’s been running from.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

READ MORE: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Would Be ‘Very Flattered’ To Be Asked To Play Meghan Markle On ‘The Crown’

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world — I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two,” added series creator Veronica West. “It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

“Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories — as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was,” reads the Apple TV+ synopsis for the second season. “But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.”