Drake has postponed his New York City concerts at the Apollo Theater for the second time.

The rapper announced that his two shows at the historic Harlem venue have been pushed to Jan. 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”

Drake was originally scheduled to perform at the venue on Nov. 11 to celebrate the release of his latest album Her Loss but the concert was rescheduled in respect to Takeoff’s funeral, which took place on the same day in Atlanta. He then rescheduled the shows for Dec. 6 and 7.

The “One Dance” rapper’s upcoming performances at the Apollo are presented by SiriusXM to give die-hard fans an intimate, one-of-a-kind concert where the headlining artist often plays a custom set catered towards their fans. Past headliners include U2 and Lady Gaga.

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us,” Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42 said in a joint statement. “If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve.

“With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” the statement continued. “After many difficult meetings and conversations trying to navigate these challenges, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to push these shows out a little further to allow the necessary time for the work to be completed.”

They added that “The Apollo has been so incredibly gracious” throughout the process and that they “look forward to bringing a legendary show to this legendary stage.”