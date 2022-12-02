Hilary Duff is giving fans a sneak peek of the upcoming second season of “How I Met Your Father”.

The actress, who stars as Sophie in the sitcom, took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable on-set photo of a golden retriever wearing a beanie sitting next to Duff and co-star Francia Raisa’s Valentina.

Duff captioned her Instagram Story, “If you needed a reason to watch season 2.”

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with crew members as they each appear to hold take-out pizza boxes, plus a video of two golf carts decked out in garland and string lights, in which Duff points out that the crew knows “how to really do it big for Christmas.”

Elsewhere the actress expressed her love for the show’s wardrobe department, uploading a pic of a hand-shaped ring display holding a twix chocolate bar.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t [love] the wardrobe department more,” Duff captioned the photo.

A release date for “How I Met Your Father” season 2 has yet to be announced. In the meantime, fans can catch up on season 1, streaming on Hulu.