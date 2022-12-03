John Krasinski’s breakthrough role was playing Jim Halpert on “The Office”, and during a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” he explained why that’s led his daughters — Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6 — to believe he works in an actual office.

“The reason I think that is because I was walking them to school one day, and this guy came up, and he was very nice, he went, ‘John! From “The Office”!,’” he said. “I went ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Oh my god, it’s so good to see you,’ and I said, ‘Thanks’ and he kept walking.”

After that, Krasinski continued, one of his daughters asked him, “‘So, you work with him?’ I went, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘Why are you lying to me?’ I went, ‘I’m not lying to you.’ She goes, ‘No, he just said he knows you from the office.’”

READ MORE: John Krasinski On Fan Theory That Jim Was ‘The Office’ Villain: ‘It Makes Me Uncomfortable’

Meanwhile, he also revealed that both girls — whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt — have seen “The Office”, but don’t believe that it’s him they’re seeing onscreen.

“My 6-year-old kept asking, ‘Is that you?’” he said. “And she says, ‘You look very different.’ I was like, ‘I’ll try not to take that as a hurtful thing,’ but sure, I say, ‘No, that’s me, I was just playing a character, and she went ‘Pfff, that’s not you.’ Then we watched two more episodes, and she goes, ‘That’s not you. That guy looks a lot like you though!’”

READ MORE: John Krasinski Addresses Potentially Returning To The MCU In ‘Fantastic Four’

While the girls are still unsure of what their dad does for a living, they’re very aware that their mom is a movie star. In fact, Krasinski joked, they think that “she had married me out of charity, like, ‘You’re so nice to marry an accountant’ because they don’t know what I do.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.