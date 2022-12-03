One of the most memorable scenes in the second season of HBO comedy “The White Lotus” takes place when Aubrey Plaza’s character witnesses James’ character, the husband of her best friend, strip down naked without realizing she’s watching him.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, James revealed that he had a bit of artificial assistance for his full-frontal nude scene.

“The truth of it was you go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers, and they go, ‘OK, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic, we’re gonna use something,’ and you say, ‘OK, that sounds good,'” James explained.

“It’s a pee-pee prosthetic,” he quipped, noting that he told the show’s makeup artist that “I wanted it not to be distracting. He needs to be [a] regular Joe because the scene’s not about the pee-pee, it’s about power play in sex [and] whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident, and what that means, and that kind of stuff. And she says, ‘I got you. I got you. Regular Joe.'”

As viewers of that scene can attest, that prosthetic member was anything but regular.

“We get to set and she’s got, like, a hammer or something,” James said. “I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field. The thing is ginormous. And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, ‘That’s… average, is it?'”

In fact, he joked, after getting a glimpse of the prosthetic appendage he and White went about “calling our respective partners being like, ‘I’m so sorry.'”

He added, “It was nine inches flat and about four inches wide. We were like, ‘What the hell is that?'”