Prince Harry is becoming a hero this holiday.

The royal shared a special message to Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity, which helps children and young people who lost a parent in the British Armed Forces, for their annual Christmas party. The theme this year was Heroes and Villains, so the Duke of Sussex donned a special costume as Spider-Man to inspire the children.

“Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents,” Harry said. “But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Surprises Fans By Showing Off Hidden Talent In Teaser For Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Documentary

The attendees were encouraged to “defeat” the villains ruining Christmas.

“Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry told them. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”

The royal also sent a message to the organization for last year’s party, though he dressed as Santa Claus for the occasion.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Teaser For Their Bombshell Documentary Is Here

The organization was created by Nikki Scott in 2010, after her husband Corporal Lee Scott, died in Afghanistan the year before. Harry met her at the palace and later chose their organization with Meghan Markle as the organization to benefit from their wedding.

While Scotty’s Little Soldiers work with children through education, group events, and gifts, they also support the adults in their lives by offering guidance.