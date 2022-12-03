Dove Cameron is channeling her edgy side for her next single.

The artist revealed to People she decided to “rewrite” Edwyn Colin’s 1994 hit “A Girl Like You” for her upcoming single “Girl Like Me” after getting inspiration from “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”. In fact, there was one specific scene with Demi Moore that drove her to take on the track.

“[‘A Girl Like You’] has been one of my favourite songs for like 15 years,” Cameron gushed. “When I saw that scene in ‘Charlie’s Angels’, when she’s laying in front of a fire and you find out that she’s a villain and it’s playing ‘A Girl Like You,’ I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I’ve always loved it.”

Cameron wanted to flip the script on the scene to see how it would play.

“And one day, we just had this idea. I was like, ‘Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.’ And we were like, ‘What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, ‘You’ve ever met a girl like me before’?” she added.

The musician said she was excited to share her new music with fans and hoped they would enjoy the project.

“We’ve been working on it for ages, but I’m really, really happy with it now,” she said. “And I’m excited to have everybody hear it. It’s fun to do live.”

“Girl Like Me” comes out on Dec. 9.