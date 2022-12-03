Selena Gomez attends the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Selena Gomez is ready for her next era of music.

The singer attended Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch along with Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and others at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles.

Gomez was the recipient of the Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for “My Mind & Me”, and thanked fans for their support for her Apple TV+ documentary. The hitmaker opened up about her struggle with mental health and her insecurities in the vulnerable documentary.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Her Documentary Has Allowed Her To Make ‘Wonderful’ Connections With People

Going forward, she told the outlet she wanted to move towards happier music.

“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” Gomez said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”

Selena Gomez teases an upbeat tone for her new music: "I am so happy, and you're going to be so happy when you hear the music…I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record." https://t.co/jj5XWcQpKf pic.twitter.com/0rzzQwNIgJ — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

There may be future collaborations involved as well, as she admitted she would love to team up with fellow honoree Dua Lipa.

“I just think she’s powerful,” Gomez said. “I think she’s beautiful.”