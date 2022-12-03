Click to share this via email

It’s the end of the world as know it.

HBO released the official trailer for its zombie apocalypse series based on the popular video game series “The Last of Us” on Saturday.

Pedro Pascal stars as the gruff survivor Joel who is tasked with transporting a young girl named Ellie, played by Bella Ramsay, across a zombie-infested America. The girl may be the key to saving humanity in a post-apocalyptic world.

“If you don’t think there’s hope for the world, why bother going on?” Ramsay asks as the threatening shadows of the zombies loom in the foreground.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Graham Greene and Elaine Miles. The original voice actors for Joel and Ellie, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, also appear in the show in the roles of a pregnant woman, Anna, and a senior member of a group of survivors named James respectively.

The original video game won awards across the board and sold over 17 million copies.

“The Last of Us” comes out on HBO Max on Jan. 15.