Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maren Morris hasn’t been shy about professing her love for the Broadway musical “Wicked”, even revealing she auditioned to play Elphaba in the upcoming movie version.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Morris received the ultimate treat for any “Wicked” fan when O.G. “Wicked” star Kristen Chenoweth joined her onstage during her show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Shares Her Video Audition For ‘Wicked’

In a video that Morris shared on Instagram, Chenoweth — who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway production of the “Wizard of Oz”-inspired musical — sings a duet on “For Good”, with Morris singing Elphaba’s lyrics.

“Never getting over this @kchenoweth ✨💚,” Morris wrote in the caption.

Chenoweth, in fact, has been Morris’ biggest cheerleader in her quest to play Elphaba.

When Morris revealed on Twitter that she’d received a callback after submitting her audition, Chenoweth responded with a note of encouragement.

READ MORE: Maren Morris ‘In Tears’ Over Callback For ‘Wicked’ After Submitting Self-Tape Audition

“You go baby!!” she wrote. “Told ya you could it it!!! xoxooxo”

You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo https://t.co/c6L2sQIfcD — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the Nashville show marked the final date on Morris’ Humble Quest Tour, and Chenoweth wasn’t the only special guest to share the stage with her.

In addition, she welcomed Hozier for a duet on “The Bones”, in addition to her Highwomen bandmates Brittney Spencer (who also opened the show), Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, joined by Sheryl Crow for the super-group’s “Redesigning Women” and “Crowded Table”.