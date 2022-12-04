A royal rumble is shaping up, and it has nothing to do with professional wrestling.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Prince William is preparing to respond forcefully to any “dubious claims” set forth in the upcoming Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the Buckingham Palace approach to the press has long been “never complain, never explain,” that mantra is apparently being set aside as the new Prince of Wales intends to take a very different strategy when it comes to responding to “Harry & Meghan”, the six-part documentary series in which his brother and sister-in-law will be telling their version of the events that led them to step away from the rest of Britain’s royal family.

A Buckingham Palace insider tells the Mail that William is ready to “push back any wild claims” made in the docuseries, although they’re still unaware of what kind of bombshells it may contain.

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do,” the insider said, “but you can see the direction of travel.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, in fact, also took issue to the timing of the release of the trailer for “Harry & Meghan”, which came in the midst of their trip to Boston for William’s Earthshot Prize award ceremony and has been seen as a blatant attempt to overshadow the trip, with insiders stating that William and Kate were “surprised but not that surprised” by the timing.

Meanwhile, an “exasperated palace source” claimed that King Charles and Queen Camilla are “not worried but wearied,” by Harry and Meghan’s relentless criticism of “The Firm,” particularly after what the palace views as “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” that were made to include Harry as much as possible in the funeral of the Queen.

“Buckingham Palace sources last night said there is mounting frustration and exhaustion at the barrage of complaints that Harry and Meghan relentlessly and publicly make about their treatment by the rest of the royal family,” noted the Mail.