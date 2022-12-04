With the final season of “Riverdale” around the bend, star Madelaine Petsch is lifting the veil on what fans can expect in the hit series’ swan-song season.

Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the Archie Comics-inspired series, recently spoke with Variety about her new holiday rom-com “Hotel for the Holidays”, in which she stars alongside Mena Massoud of “Aladdin”.

According to Petsch, “Riverdale” fans had better buckle up — particularly when it comes to her character’s storyline. “There is one pretty major thing in my family life that’s bizarre and amazing. Other than that, this season is very grounded and focused around relationships,” she explained.

“You’re really getting what made the show so special in Season 1, which was the relationships in the town. This season is more pared down with the craziness, but there are some bizarre things happening,” she added.

“We are shaking things up,” Petsch teased. “Everyone is dating everyone.”

The seventh and final season of “Riverdale” will debut sometime in 2023.