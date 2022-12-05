James Cameron and Kate Winslet attend the photocall for "Avatar: The Way of Water" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Winslet reunited with James Cameron as the pair posed for photographers at the photocall for “Avatar: The Way of Water” in London, U.K. on Sunday.

Winslet famously starred in director Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic” as Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson.

The actress is now featuring in the Canadian movie-maker’s eagerly anticipated “Avatar” sequel as Ronal.

Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron and Kate Winslet attend the photocall for “Avatar: The Way of Water” at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Winslet and Cameron appeared to be delighted to be back together as they attended the star-studded photocall, with her gripping his hand as they joined the cast.

READ MORE: James Cameron On How 13-Year Time Gap Between ‘Avatar’ Movies Will Impact Success Of Sequel

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The pair’s appearance came after Cameron told the Radio Times that he thought Winslet was “a bit traumatized” after filming “Titanic”.

READ MORE: James Cameron Told Fox Executive Who Wanted Him To Cut ‘Avatar’ Runtime To ‘Get The F**k Out Of My Office’

Cameron said, “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatized by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it,” Yahoo! reported.

The director added of their reunion, “We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.

“She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”