Borat is making a statement on antisemitism.

On Sunday, actor Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character as Borat at the annual Kennedy Centre Honors, with U.S. President Joe Biden in attendance.

Bono and the Irish rock band U2 were among those being celebrated during the night’s event.

During his roast, Cohen took aim at a number of targets, including Donald Trump and Kanye West.

“I know the president of US and A is here,” he said. “Where are you, Mr Trump?”

Continuing the joke, he addressed Biden, “You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale.”

He added, “But I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Still in character as Borat, he went on to address the subject of antisemitism, “Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

He continued, “Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us.”

Finally, in his Borat voice, Cohen sang a spoof of U2’s “With or Without You”, changing the lyrics to “With or Without Jews”, adding afterward, “What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews.”

Cohen has been outspoken about the problem of antisemitism, and in the past has called out social media companies like Facebook for allowing the spread of bigotry online.