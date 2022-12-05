Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just dropped the second teaser for their bombshell “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary, as well as confirming the release date.

The first three episodes are set to launch on the streaming service on Dec. 8, before the second set of three will follow on Dec. 15.

Harry says at the start of the latest teaser, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘what on earth happened?'” with the headlines talking about how hearts were “breaking all around the world” after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

Even Piers Morgan, who has since been very vocal about not being a fan of the couple, can be heard saying Meghan was “becoming a royal rock star” in a sound bite in the clip.

Meghan adds, “and then…” as Harry says, “everything changed.”

Harry shares, “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

The Duke of Sussex adds, “It’s a dirty game,” with the camera cutting to footage and headlines of his late mother Princess Diana being hounded by paparazzi.

Harry goes on, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

The Duchess of Sussex says while being followed by cars, “I realized they’re never going to protect you,” as Harry adds: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Harry tells the camera, “No one knows the full truth – we know the full truth.”

A synopsis for the much-talked about docuseries reads, “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

