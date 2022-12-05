Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton has finally joined TikTok.

The country legend made her debut on the social media platform by sharing a montage of clips of herself from over the years, to the tune of her smash hit “9 to 5”.

She announced in the caption, “I have arrived!” adding the hashtags #heyitsdolly and the popular #dollytok.

Parton’s account then shared another clip with her hit in the background, featuring numerous clips of the musician introducing herself.

Another clip saw the hitmaker say, “Hey y’all it’s Dolly Parton and I’ve officially joined TikTok! So hit that follow button and stay tuned for more.”

Parton even shared an array of fan TikToks, admitting: “Looks like I missed a lot!”

See her other posts below:

Life is as busy as ever for Parton, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The beloved star then spoke to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the honour, with her being asked whether it’s sunk in that she’s a rock star now.

Parton replied, “No, but it’s soaking in a little more. Timing is everything.”

She added of recording a rock album, “My husband [Carl Thomas Dean] had always told me I should do a rock album because he is a huge heavy metal rock and roller. So I thought, ‘Well, maybe I will someday.’

“They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame and I didn’t think I deserved it. Then when they put me in anyway I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to not waste this time.’”

“So I am actually doing a rock album of a lot of classic rock songs, and I’m going to actually have a lot of iconic singers and musicians join me on some of the songs,” Parton confirmed of her upcoming release.

See more from our interview in the clip below.