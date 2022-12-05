Dolly Parton has finally joined TikTok.
The country legend made her debut on the social media platform by sharing a montage of clips of herself from over the years, to the tune of her smash hit “9 to 5”.
She announced in the caption, “I have arrived!” adding the hashtags #heyitsdolly and the popular #dollytok.
@dollyparton I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok ♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton
Parton’s account then shared another clip with her hit in the background, featuring numerous clips of the musician introducing herself.
@dollyparton Hey TikTok! What did I miss? 🦋 #heyitsdolly #dollytok ♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton
Another clip saw the hitmaker say, “Hey y’all it’s Dolly Parton and I’ve officially joined TikTok! So hit that follow button and stay tuned for more.”
@dollyparton Now, let’s have some fun! #DollyTok #heyitsdolly ♬ original sound – Dolly Parton
Parton even shared an array of fan TikToks, admitting: “Looks like I missed a lot!”
@dollyparton Looks like I missed a lot! You all are so creative. Now that I’m here, tag me! ❤️ #heyitsdolly #dollytok ♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton
See her other posts below:
@dollyparton Better late than never! 🌟 #dollytok ♬ Better Late Than Never – Dolly Parton
@dollyparton I wasn’t kidding when I said, “get you a woman who can do it all” 😉 #heyitsdolly #dollytok ♬ original sound – Dolly Parton
Life is as busy as ever for Parton, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Better late than never 😉https://t.co/ZYsuTMuyod pic.twitter.com/6MGl4bR1JX
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 4, 2022
The beloved star then spoke to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the honour, with her being asked whether it’s sunk in that she’s a rock star now.
Parton replied, “No, but it’s soaking in a little more. Timing is everything.”
She added of recording a rock album, “My husband [Carl Thomas Dean] had always told me I should do a rock album because he is a huge heavy metal rock and roller. So I thought, ‘Well, maybe I will someday.’
“They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame and I didn’t think I deserved it. Then when they put me in anyway I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to not waste this time.’”
“So I am actually doing a rock album of a lot of classic rock songs, and I’m going to actually have a lot of iconic singers and musicians join me on some of the songs,” Parton confirmed of her upcoming release.
See more from our interview in the clip below.