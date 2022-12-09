Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello, SZA and Sabrina Carpenter drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – December 9th, 2022

SZA – “Nobody Gets Me”, plus S.O.S (ALBUM)

Oxlade and Camila Cabello – “KU LO SA”

Sabrina Carpenter – “A Nonsense Christmas”

Lana Del Rey – “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”

Dove Cameron – “Girl Like Me”

Paramore – “The News”

Martin Garrix- and JVKE – “HERO”

Backstreet Boys – “Christmas In New York”

Shawn Desman- “Maniac” (Music Video)

Maria Becerra – “La Nena De Argentina”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Rebecca Black – “Look At You”, ENISA – “Olè”, MOD SUN and Charlotte Sands – “SEXOXO”, Anjulie – “White Lights”, Caroline Polachek – “Welcome To My Island”, Cheat Codes and Matt Stell – “When You Know”, Runaway June – “Cowboy for Christmas”, Tia Lee – “Goodbye Princess“, & The Funk Hunters and LŪN (LIGHTS) – “La Puta Ama”

Keep On Your Radar:

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.