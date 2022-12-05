There have been some changes at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation.

According to People, the couple are now going to be taking “full lead” of their nonprofit organization after president Mandana Dayani stepped down from the role in a “mutually planned” arrangement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who launched Archewell in 2020, shared in a statement, “Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership.

“Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.”

The statement continued, “Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”

Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, started Archewell after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

The couple have been hitting headlines even more than usual recently ahead of the release of their bombshell “Harry & Meghan” Netflix docuseries.

The first three episodes are set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, with the next lot of three being launched the following week.

