The relationship between “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has proved to be too much of a distraction for network executives at ABC.

According to TMZ, sources said that ABC News president Kim Godwin announced to staff Monday morning that the anchors would be off the air this week, with new hosts stepping in as next steps are decided.

Godwin reportedly called the situation “internal and external distraction.”

She also went on to address the fact that Holmes and Robach were not actually violating any ABC company policies by engaging in a relationship.

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” she said.

“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said,” Godwin continued. “I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Finally, she added, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

Last week, the relationship between the two “GMA3” anchors went public last week when The Daily Mail published photos of them getting cozy while spending time together in New York.

News of the relationship cause scandal on social media, as both Holmes and Robach are still married, though each reportedly separated in August of this year.

Though the couple have remained tight-lipped about the drama, Holmes joked about it during Friday’s “GMA3” broadcast.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week,” he said sarcastically.

“Is it?” Robach asked, to which Holmes responded, “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it. Take it all in.”

Robach said, “Speak for yourself. I’m excited about the weekend. And I’m sure everyone else is too.”

In the meantime, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled in for Holmes and Robach on Monday, though it is unclear if they will continue as temporary hosts through the rest of the week.