The “Don’t Worry Darling” controversy might have played a part in Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s breakup.

Last month, it was revealed that the pair were pushing the pause button on their romance of nearly two years, and sources have now said that Styles wasn’t a fan of the rumours surrounding Wilde and his co-star Florence Pugh.

During the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour earlier this year, Wilde denied rumours of a feud with Pugh on multiple occasions.

Those rumours have now resurfaced after a source told the Daily News that the claims might have added stress to Wilde and Styles’ romance.

“[Harry] is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” the insider shared, according to Just Jared.

They added, “It kind of took the air out of their romance.”

The source said: “He feels [Olivia] needs to settle her custody case and concentrate on her children,” referencing Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis’ kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

A source previously told People that Wilde had found the breakup with Styles “difficult.”

“They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the insider added. “She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”