Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day.

A stunning never-before-seen wedding photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed.

The royal fan account @royalinstablog shared the snap in question, which shows William and Kate posing side-by-side after they tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

Kate looks beautiful in her white, £250,000 Alexander McQueen gown in the photo.

The fan captioned the shot, “Never seen before image of The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day.

“They shared this image in their 2011 Christmas card.”

According to the Daily Mail, the fan obtained the image after noticing someone was selling the card on eBay.

The picture did the rounds online as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the second teaser for their highly anticipated “Harry & Meghan” Netflix docuseries.

The first three episodes are set to launch on the streaming service on Dec. 8, before the second set of three will follow on Dec. 15.

In the clip, Harry talks about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” like Meghan and his mother Princess Diana, both endured.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Prince William is preparing to respond forcefully to any “dubious claims” set forth in the upcoming documentary.

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do,” the insider said, “but you can see the direction of travel.”

When Harry and Meghan’s first teaser for the doc dropped on Thursday, William and Kate had just travelled to Boston ahead of Friday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony.