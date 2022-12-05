Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is sharing the love for his daughter on her 10th birthday.

The athlete celebrated his daughter Vivian with a sweet birthday tribute on his Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi!”.

Brady hugged his daughter and his 12-year-old son Benjamin in a photo while Vivian signed peace at the camera.

“We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰,” he added.

His ex-wife Gisele Bündchen showed support despite their recent divorce, commenting with a red heart emoji.

The NFL athlete also shares 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward with his ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he showed love to in a later post.

Brady shared a photo of John on the football field, following his famous father’s footsteps. He captioned the post, “My Inspiration ❤️”.