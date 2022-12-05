Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are bringing the laughs in “You People”.
Netflix released the trailer for its new comedy starring the two actors on Monday. Hill stars as a young man hoping to marry his girlfriend, played by Lauren London, but first he must seek the approval of her judgmental parents played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long.
“So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women?” asks Murphy in the trailer.
The official synopsis for the film reads:
“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
The cast includes David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Hill is co-writer for the script, alongside director Kenya Barris.
“You People” hits Netflix on Jan. 23.