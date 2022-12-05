Click to share this via email

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are bringing the laughs in “You People”.

Netflix released the trailer for its new comedy starring the two actors on Monday. Hill stars as a young man hoping to marry his girlfriend, played by Lauren London, but first he must seek the approval of her judgmental parents played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long.

“So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women?” asks Murphy in the trailer.

You People. (L to R) David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, Jonah Hill (Writer-Producer) as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, and Nia Long as Fatima in You People. – Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Nia Long as Fatima in You People. – Photo: Tyler Adams/Netflix

The official synopsis for the film reads:

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar, Lauren London as Amira and Travis Bennet as Omar in You People. – Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Jonah Hill (Writer-Producer) as Ezra in You People. – Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

The cast includes David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Hill is co-writer for the script, alongside director Kenya Barris.

“You People” hits Netflix on Jan. 23.