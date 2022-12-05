Another high-profile employee working for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell nonprofit organization has reportedly left.

According to Page Six, head of audio Rebecca Sananès, who was in charge of Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast, is no longer working for the couple.

It’s not known as of yet whether there will be a second season of the podcast, the publication states, but if there is, producer Terry Wood will allegedly be brought on board for it.

Sources have said that Sananès is now keen to launch her own project after just over a year with Archewell, claiming her departure is “part of a larger growth plan for the Sussexes’ brand.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to have already hired a replacement, Serena Regan, who was head of podcasts at Cadence 13.

Sananès, who previously worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine’s “Pivot” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, joined Archewell in August 2021.

A source told Page Six of Harry and Meghan’s recent deals: “I think they would be happy if their contracts with Netflix and Spotify went away, quite honestly. But the question is then, how else will they make money?”

News of Sananès’ departure comes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan were going to be taking “full lead” of their nonprofit organization after president Mandana Dayani stepped down from the role in a “mutually planned” arrangement.

Harry and Meghan, who launched Archewell in 2020, shared in a statement, “Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership.

“Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.”

The statement continued, “Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”