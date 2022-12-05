The director of the “Knives Out” sequel wants to see it back on the big screen.

In an interview with Insider, Rian Johnson revealed he has been pushing for “Glass Onion” to play in theatres again for anyone who wants to go.

“Any theaters we can get it into at any point I’m pushing for,” Johnson said. “I want more people to have the opportunity to be able to watch it.”

The film, which is produced and distributed by Netflix opened in on about 600 screens in North America on Nov. 23 for a limited, one-week engagement. It will premiere on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

“Once it’s on the service it will be available to theatres and we’re exploring what form that can take,” Johnson explained. “I’ll take as much as I can possibly get. But a lot of that has to do with what the theatres are willing to do, what makes sense.”

The film is the widest theatrical release Netflix has yet attempted, after large theatre chains mostly shunned the studio over its insistence on short theatrical exclusive windows and day-and-date releases on streaming.

While Netflix did not release box office figures for “Glass Onion”, it is estimated to have earned approximately $15 million during its week run. The original “Knives Out” earned over $40 million in its opening weekend in 2019, going on to earn over $300 million worldwide.

“We were very interested in how it did,” Johnson said of the sequel. “We wanted it to do incredibly well for a lot of reasons. I guess for me, because I really want to show that this can happen and this can be a huge success. And that when it hits the service, people will still turn up and it will be huge on the service. That those two things can complement each other. Because I want more next time. I want more theaters. I want it for longer.”

He added, “The fact that Netflix did this is amazing. The fact that they did the effort, and the theater chains, to make this week happen the way it did, they were fantastic partners.”