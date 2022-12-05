Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris.

“Emily In Paris” star Lily Collins is teasing fans with fashion moments and saucy highlights from the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles And Drama In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

The third season will hit the screens on Dec 21. and the team is out for promotions. In a new poster, Collins poses in black and white checked co-ords. She captioned the post, “She’s back… with bangs!”

In another post, Collins can be seen posing with her team against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. She wrote, “It feels like we never left but the gang’s all here again! And we’re ready to start promoting @emilyinparis Season 3…” Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucien Leon Laviscount, Kate Walsh, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, William Abadie and Bruno Gouery joined Collins on the table.

The official Instagram page of “Emily In Paris” also shared snippets from the series highlighting Emily’s (played by Collins) dilemma – Luc (Bruno Gouery) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) – and her fashionista streak!

As the showrunners say, “Tis the season of choices”.