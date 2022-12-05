Elliot Page is ready to share their story with the world.

The “Inception” actor says, “Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

READ MORE: Elliot Page Joins LGBTQ Cheerleading Drama ‘Backspot’ As Executive Producer

Titled Pageboy, the memoir will hit the shelves on June 6. Page shared the cover which was shot by Catherine Opie and wrote, “Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story…”

Page added, “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the book cover on her Instagram page and wrote: “JUST PREORDERED!”

Page is known for their roles in “The Umbrella Academy”, “Tallulah” and “Inception” among others.