Machine Gun Kelly had an awkward reunion with his ex.

The artist performed at Miami megaclub E11even to close out Art Basel on Monday and unexpectedly found his ex Sommer Ray attending. According to Page Six, she sat at a table across from Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox after his performance.

“She kept looking over at him and Megan,” according to an attendee.

Kelly and Fox didn’t seem to pay her any attention and kept partying, even showing off some PDA.

“They kissed a few times,” they continued, apparently taking shots with people at their table as well.

Ray danced the night away as well, even ordering Dom Pérignon.

Previously, the fitness model had accused Kelly of cheating on her with Fox.

She alleged that the two never slept together in an interview in 2021, adding, “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline.”