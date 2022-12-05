Actress Kirstie Alley, 71, died battling cancer, according to a statement by her children, True and Lillie Parker.

Alley, who made her film debut in the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”, was surrounded by her family when she passed away. The family shared a statement on social media, which read, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Alley in the “Look Who’s Talking” movies, shared a note on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

After her debut, Alley starred in several movies but 1987 film “Summer School” is arguably considered her breakthrough film. She also rose to fame with her portrayal of Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom “Cheers”. She won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress and a Golden Globe for best actress in 1991 for the role. Alley would go on to win a second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in “David’s Mother” in 1994.

Alley was also known for starring in NBC sitcom “Veronica’s Closet” from 1997-2000, the semi-fictional 2005 Showtime comedy “Fat Actress”, and the three “Look Who’s Talking” movies, which kicked off in the late ’80s and were staggering box office successes.