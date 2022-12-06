Parker Stevenson is remembering his late ex-wife.

On Monday, following the sad news that “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley had died, her ex-husband shared a moving tribute on Instagram.

“Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have,” he wrote, alongside an old photo of them together. “You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Stevenson and Alley tied the knot back in 1983, welcoming two children by adoption in 1992 and 1995. They divorced in 1997.

Their children, William and Lillie, also shared a statement on Monday about their mother’s passing.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They also noted, “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley was 71.