Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will join Kate Middleton at her second royal Christmas Carols service on December 15.

“Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” will take place at Westminster Abbey, before airing on Christmas Eve.

The service will unite members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring.”

A press release stated, “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” People reported.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Beams Next To Prince William In Stunning Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

The upcoming service will include performances from Abbey’s Choir, who will sing traditional carols, as well as guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks.

There will also be a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girls star Mel C.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Stuns In Green Gown And Necklace Worn By Princess Diana At 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville are among those set to deliver readings at the event, with the broadcast on Christmas Eve being narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Last month, Kate asked fans to help select the final carol for this year’s service, via the “Good Morning Britain” Twitter account.

People could select from: “Hark! The Herald”, “Joy To The World” or “O Come, All Ye Faithful”.