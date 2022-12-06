Click to share this via email

With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look back on some of the best social media had to offer.

Among the most popular platforms in the world is TikTok, where users share creative videos, respond to each other, give life to new memes and send viral songs up the charts.

In Canada, the most popular TikTok videos included user @jamie32bsh dancing in front of his mirror.

There was @parisa_henna_art sharing her henna art in time for eid celebrations.

User @w2sixpackchef shared a mesmerizing video of how to chop a cucumber into incredibly thin slices.

Animal lovers couldn’t get enough of @tamarasbluechicken sharing an adorable video of her conversation with her pet parrot.

Then there was @kristenandreafe, who used a filter to prank her boyfriend with hilarious results.

Along with fun and interesting videos, music is a huge part of the TikTok experience, and this year users in Canada made hits out of songs like “Mean” by Madeline The Person, “L$d” by Luclover, “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Forever” by Labyrinth, “As It Was” by Harry styles and more.

Meanwhile, the year saw a number of user break through to become stars in Canada on TikTok, including @loewhaley, who gained a following with her comedy videos about office life.

User @jetbenlee got together with his dad, famed chef Susur Lee, to teach everyone how to cook, including making the perfect steak at home.

Amid the COVID pandemic, @nurse.john got attention with his hilarious videos about life as a nurse.

And there was @aliciamccarvell, whose “forever wedding” date had followers all starry-eyed.

And Canadians also loved @makhnachov’s tweets about life in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Of course, there are few kinds of videos more popular on TikTok than food videos, which is why Canadians were enamoured of @themodernnonna’s butter board idea.

People also loved @tiffycooks recipe for air fryer salmon.

User @kadlun brought unique style to the popular mukbang video format, showing off traditional Inuit food with the help of his mom.

@eatwithafia showed Canadians how to cook African food.

And @laurent.dageais was all about the pasta.

The artists who made the biggest splash on TikTok in Canada included Dax, Tate McRae, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more.