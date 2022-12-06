With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look back on some of the best social media had to offer.
Among the most popular platforms in the world is TikTok, where users share creative videos, respond to each other, give life to new memes and send viral songs up the charts.
In Canada, the most popular TikTok videos included user @jamie32bsh dancing in front of his mirror.
@jamie32bsh
♬ Say It Right – Sped Up Remix – Nelly Furtado & Speed Radio
There was @parisa_henna_art sharing her henna art in time for eid celebrations.
@parisa_henna_art
✨Eid Henna Inspo✨#eid #muslim #henna
User @w2sixpackchef shared a mesmerizing video of how to chop a cucumber into incredibly thin slices.
@w2sixpackchef
Reply to @roblox_fanas The end tho😌 #knifeskills #foodchallenge #cucumber #cucumberchallenge #asmr #asmrsound #asmrfood #satisfying #sosatisfying #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #didyouknow #tiktokfood #sustainability
Animal lovers couldn’t get enough of @tamarasbluechicken sharing an adorable video of her conversation with her pet parrot.
@tamarasbluechicken
Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot
Then there was @kristenandreafe, who used a filter to prank her boyfriend with hilarious results.
@kristenandreafe
Legend has it the item is still flying🤣 #girlfriend #boyfriend #funny #couple #prank
Along with fun and interesting videos, music is a huge part of the TikTok experience, and this year users in Canada made hits out of songs like “Mean” by Madeline The Person, “L$d” by Luclover, “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Forever” by Labyrinth, “As It Was” by Harry styles and more.
Meanwhile, the year saw a number of user break through to become stars in Canada on TikTok, including @loewhaley, who gained a following with her comedy videos about office life.
@loewhaley
He wasn’t impressed by the last one🤣 #wfh #relatable #corporate #howto #workbestie
User @jetbenlee got together with his dad, famed chef Susur Lee, to teach everyone how to cook, including making the perfect steak at home.
@jetbentlee
my dads perfect steak 🥩
Amid the COVID pandemic, @nurse.john got attention with his hilarious videos about life as a nurse.
@nurse.johnn
They really be coming at your room 5 minutes after you finally fall asleep and tells you to keep sleeping while they make the loudest noise and ask you so many questions so now you’re up for the whole day. #nursejohnn #nursesoftiktok #nurse #nurselife #nursehumor #nurses #nursing #nursingstudent #nursingschool #nursetiktok #nurseproblems #medicaltiktok #medicalhumor #hospitaltiktoks #hospitallife #healthcareworker #healthcarehumor #cnalife #cna #cnahumor #travelnurse #ernurse #fypシ
And there was @aliciamccarvell, whose “forever wedding” date had followers all starry-eyed.
@aliciamccarvell
My forever wedding date ♥️ @scottymc4 ||••
And Canadians also loved @makhnachov’s tweets about life in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
@makhnachov
What I must to do in 🇨🇦 #canada #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #money #regina #toronto #vancuver #fyp
Of course, there are few kinds of videos more popular on TikTok than food videos, which is why Canadians were enamoured of @themodernnonna’s butter board idea.
@themodernnonna
A Butter Board IS THE MOST BRILLIANT IDEA I Have Ever Come Across 🤯 IB: @justine_snacks #butter #butterboard #fyp
People also loved @tiffycooks recipe for air fryer salmon.
@tiffycooks
If you have an air fryer, GIVE THIS RECIPE A TRY!! 😍 #salmon #airfryer #airfryerrecipes #dinnerideas
User @kadlun brought unique style to the popular mukbang video format, showing off traditional Inuit food with the help of his mom.
@kadlun
This was our first mukbang! Quaq talk #1 we’ve come along way Quana for all the love❤️ #inuit #inuk #native #fypシ #indigenous #mukbang #mukbangtv #mukbangeatingshow #raw #meat #w #rawmeat #yummy #yum #delicious #cuisine #trending #viral #foryou #fyp #xyzbca #xyzcba #xybca #foryoupage
@eatwithafia showed Canadians how to cook African food.
@eatwithafia
Full recipe is on my blog with more details on amaranth and their health benefits #vegan #fyp #africanfood
And @laurent.dageais was all about the pasta.
@laurent.dagenais
🍄🌱🤌CHANTERELLES FETTUCCINE🤌🌱🍄
The artists who made the biggest splash on TikTok in Canada included Dax, Tate McRae, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more.