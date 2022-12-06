Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York City on Monday after hitting headlines following the release of the latest teaser for their much-talked about upcoming Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped heading to a waiting car, with Harry donning a crisp white shirt and Meghan wearing a black ensemble and sunglasses.

Harry and Meghan jetted into the city ahead of Tuesday’s Ripple of Hope gala, where they’re set to be honoured with a human rights award.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Take ‘Full Lead’ Of Archewell After Announcing President’s ‘Mutually Planned’ Departure

The couple’s “Harry & Meghan” trailer has sparked an online frenzy, with Princess Diana’s ex-butler, Paul Burrell, even saying that the pair had crossed a line.

He appeared on Talk TV, saying as Piers Morgan questioned what King Charles III should do now: “They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why should they trade on royal titles?” insisting their titles should be taken away.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Drop Second Teaser For Tell-All Netflix Documentary, Confirm Release Date

Burrell, who called Harry and Meghan’s actions “self-obsessed narcissism,” also said, “Diana would not have applauded what Harry is doing now. The commercialism around it, she never took a cent, never took a penny,” despite thinking she’d agree with him wanting to protect his family.

“Diana would not have applauded what Harry is doing now. The commercialism around it, she never took a cent, never took a penny." Paul Burrell agrees with Piers Morgan that Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles over their upcoming Netflix documentary.@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/TERttzwh2b — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 5, 2022

Give the second “Harry & Meghan” trailer a watch below.