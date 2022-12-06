Netflix is taking on the wild west.

The streamer announced a new series from “Friday Night Lights” creator Pete Berg in his first project under his first look deal with Netflix.

“American Primeval” will follow the untamed Western frontier in the early days of America.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.”

The series marks the second collaboration between Berg, “The Watcher” executive producer Eric Newman, and executive producer Mark L. Smith. The team also worked on the upcoming limited series “Painkiller” for Netflix which is expected to release in 2023.

“The Terminal List” star Taylor Kitsch is attached to the project and will play Isaac, “a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.”

“We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with ‘American Primeval’. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible,” said director Berg. “We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

Netflix Vice President of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, echoed the sentiment, hoping viewers would connect with the characters.

“‘American Primeval’ is a portrait of the American West unlike any other – raw, thrilling, action-driven and brought to life by a tapestry of emotionally compelling characters led by the talented Taylor Kitsch. We’re excited to explore new depths of this genre as we grow our creative partnership with the extraordinary Pete Berg at the helm backed by the deft storytelling vision from Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith,” he added.

The limited drama series will run for 6 episodes.