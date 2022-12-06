Mariah Carey suffered a fashion mishap on Monday night.

The singer’s glam squad had to rush on stage and help her out as one of her straps broke mid-performance during an appearance at a Moët & Chandon event in New York City.

Carey, who belted out a little freestyle number while her team got to work, took to social media to explain what happened later on in the evening.

She said in a video, pointing to the part of her black dress that caused the problems, “My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work. This part broke — came untethered I should say — but we got it back and everybody was super professional.”

Carey added of her freestyling, “It is what it was, it’s nothing great… But let me just tell you this — we made it.”

Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both! pic.twitter.com/OcFIg49ac8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 6, 2022

The hitmaker’s lyrics included, “We need to get this dress together,” and “Save me tonight!”

Carey’s hair stylist Danielle Priano also shared a video on Instagram, writing: “When @mariahcarey dress breaks on stage she does a little impromptu freestyle! Like why not?!”